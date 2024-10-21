Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,466 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 283,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $417.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

