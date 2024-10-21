Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,499 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $53,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,684,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,425,000 after buying an additional 274,509 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,598,000 after purchasing an additional 217,954 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $528.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.15 and its 200-day moving average is $469.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $540.51. The stock has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

