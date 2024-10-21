Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $37.66 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $37,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $59.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

