Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $39.67 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $39,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

