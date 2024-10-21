Comparing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s -20.59% N/A -49.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart for Life and Charlie’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $11.11 million 0.00 -$22.68 million ($1,115.67) 0.00 Charlie’s $16.25 million 1.27 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Smart for Life.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

