Comparing Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) & PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF)

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk and Verizon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 0 8 9 0 2.53

Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $46.31, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.9% of PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 8.38% 20.10% 5.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk and Verizon Communications”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications $134.24 billion 1.38 $11.61 billion $2.68 16.41

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates in three segments: Cellular; Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet; and Fixed Telecommunications. The company offers prepaid and post-paid services, and international and roaming, such as outbound roamers, international call and SMS, and overseas call products. It also provides ancillary goods and promotional merchandise; data communication and IT services; and electronic payment and remittance services. In addition, the company operates an online store. It offers services under the Ooredoo brand name. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk operates as a subsidiary of Ooredoo Hutchison Asia Pte. Ltd.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks, as well as related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices. The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including FWA broadband, data, video and conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, and network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

