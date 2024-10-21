Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $50.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

