Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 73,148 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GMOM stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Cambria Global Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.