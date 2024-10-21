Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $204.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.65 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

