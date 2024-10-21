Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Barclays upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

