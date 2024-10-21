Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after acquiring an additional 459,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $192.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

