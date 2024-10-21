Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $51.72 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

