Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after buying an additional 240,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 133.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after buying an additional 126,323 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $19,765,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.41.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

MAR stock opened at $265.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.95 and its 200-day moving average is $238.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

