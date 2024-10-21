Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.3% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 213,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.8% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 945.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 153,947 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $641.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

