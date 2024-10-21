Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE UHS opened at $236.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

