Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 30,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $220.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $705.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

