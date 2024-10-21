Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFAE opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

