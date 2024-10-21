Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $90.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.38.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

