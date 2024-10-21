Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

