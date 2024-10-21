Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.64 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at $104,638,157.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $33,007,175 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.