Contrasting Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) & Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAO)

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Kansas City Life Insurance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $3.81 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Kansas City Life Insurance $558.92 million 0.61 $54.92 million $6.16 5.76

Kansas City Life Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brighthouse Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial N/A N/A N/A Kansas City Life Insurance 10.73% 10.79% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brighthouse Financial and Kansas City Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance beats Brighthouse Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment offers term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment sells group life, dental, vision, disability, accident, and critical illness products. The Old American segment consists of individual insurance products designed for final expense products. Kansas City Life Insurance Company was incorporated in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

