Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVLG stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $689.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.34. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,160,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,282.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

