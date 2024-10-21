Critical Analysis: Welltower (NYSE:WELL) & Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) and Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Welltower and Aedifica NV/SA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 4 7 2 2.85 Aedifica NV/SA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Welltower currently has a consensus price target of $115.38, suggesting a potential downside of 12.75%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Aedifica NV/SA.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $6.97 billion 11.35 $340.09 million $0.81 163.26 Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Welltower and Aedifica NV/SA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica NV/SA.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Aedifica NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 8.36% 2.21% 1.35% Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Welltower beats Aedifica NV/SA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Aedifica NV/SA

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of approx. 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019) and is identified by the following ticker symbols: AED; AED:BB (Bloomberg); AOO.BR (Reuters). Since 2020, Aedifica has been part of the BEL 20, Euronext Brussels' leading share index. Moreover, since 2023, Aedifica has been part of the BEL ESG, the index tracking companies that perform best on ESG criteria. Aedifica is also included in the EPRA, Stoxx Europe 600 and GPR indices. Aedifica's market capitalisation was approx. 2.6 billion as at 20 February 2024.

