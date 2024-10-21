Critical Contrast: MDB Capital (MDBH) vs. Its Peers

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) is one of 102 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MDB Capital to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDB Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MDB Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $1.30 million -$6.97 million -2.69 MDB Capital Competitors $2.56 billion $320.60 million 4.48

MDB Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital. MDB Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57% MDB Capital Competitors -65.73% -76.18% -4.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MDB Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for MDB Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A MDB Capital Competitors 360 1403 2372 92 2.52

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.57%. Given MDB Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MDB Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MDB Capital peers beat MDB Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.