Critical Contrast: Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) versus Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Rezolve AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.7% of Rezolve AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rezolve AI and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolve AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rezolve AI and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01% Oblong -138.72% -78.25% -62.41%

Risk & Volatility

Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rezolve AI and Oblong”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolve AI $145,051.00 259.54 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Oblong $3.81 million 0.75 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

Rezolve AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oblong.

Summary

Rezolve AI beats Oblong on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device. The company serves brands and media houses, and banks and mobile network operators. Rezolve Limited was formerly known as POWA COMMERCE LIMITED and changed its name to Rezolve Limited in March 2016. Rezolve Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

About Oblong

(Get Free Report)

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.