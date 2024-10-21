Critical Survey: 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) & Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 180 Life Sciences and Travere Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Travere Therapeutics 0 3 10 0 2.77

Travere Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$19.93 million N/A N/A Travere Therapeutics $177.64 million 7.66 -$111.40 million ($2.10) -8.51

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Travere Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

180 Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travere Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Travere Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Travere Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A -523.62% -79.41% Travere Therapeutics -82.14% -269.18% -54.08%

Summary

Travere Therapeutics beats 180 Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. 180 Life Sciences Corp. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones. The company's clinical-stage programs consist of Sparsentan, a novel investigational product candidate, which has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis in the U.S. and Europe; and Pegtibatinase (TVT-058), a novel investigational human enzyme replacement candidate being evaluated for the treatment of classical homocystinuria. It has a cooperative research and development agreement with National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and Alagille Syndrome Alliance for the identification of potential small molecule therapeutics for Alagille syndrome. The company was formerly known as Retrophin, Inc. and changed its name to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

