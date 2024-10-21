Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) vs. Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Head to Head Contrast

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crocs and Dr. Martens”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.06 billion 2.09 $792.57 million $12.92 10.79 Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Dr. Martens.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 20.02% 53.20% 16.76% Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crocs and Dr. Martens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 0 2 11 0 2.85 Dr. Martens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crocs currently has a consensus target price of $162.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Crocs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Dr. Martens.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crocs beats Dr. Martens on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

