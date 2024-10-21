CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Argus lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

CRWD opened at $310.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.