Cwm LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $54,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $169.89 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $171.14. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,665,245.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,665,245.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,640 shares of company stock worth $84,659,248. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.