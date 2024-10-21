Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,383,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $270.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.75.

NYSE CW opened at $364.34 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $194.46 and a 52 week high of $366.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

