Cwm LLC Grows Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 202,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $209.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.76. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.98 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

