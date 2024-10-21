Cwm LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 199.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

