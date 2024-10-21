Cwm LLC Purchases 1,507 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period.
KBWD opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
