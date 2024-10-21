Cwm LLC Purchases 1,507 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

KBWD opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.