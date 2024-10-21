Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.37 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

