Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $763.89 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.26 and a 12 month high of $766.28. The stock has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

