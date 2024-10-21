Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 321 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,862,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,582,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,488,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,108,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,431,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,020,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,225,000 after acquiring an additional 119,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,381,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,162,000 after acquiring an additional 83,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $393.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $403.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.16.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

