Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,210.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,142.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,078.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,221.05.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,206.87.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

