Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at 3M
In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
3M Price Performance
NYSE MMM opened at $135.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $140.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
