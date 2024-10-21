Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,518,000 after purchasing an additional 54,287 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,037.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $229.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.92 and its 200 day moving average is $229.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.