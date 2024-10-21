Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $416,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,808.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,704. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $416,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,808.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,584 shares of company stock worth $4,722,898. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 65.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

