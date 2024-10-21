DA Davidson Raises WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target to $322.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $303.00 to $322.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $251.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.35. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $194.09 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 152.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in WD-40 by 17.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

