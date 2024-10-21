DAWN Q3 EPS Estimate Boosted by Capital One Financial

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,785,490. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,490. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,606,947.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $689,072 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,825 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728,240 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

