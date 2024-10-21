DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.67. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

