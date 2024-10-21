Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,518.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

DELL opened at $126.46 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

