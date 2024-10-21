Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.9% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $27.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

