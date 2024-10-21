Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s 7th Largest Position

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,364,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,995 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,812.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 942,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after purchasing an additional 830,797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFAI opened at $31.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

