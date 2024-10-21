Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Boosted by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 18.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

