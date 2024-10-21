Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,236,000 after buying an additional 239,260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,449,000 after acquiring an additional 159,924 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.05 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

