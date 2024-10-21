DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 714.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DV. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 153.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $17.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,013.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $124,644. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

