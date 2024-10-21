Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

